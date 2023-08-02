WANTED BRIDE

Syed Family Invites Alliance for Boy Unmarried Bangalorian B.E (Automobiles) March 87 ,5’11”, 70 Kg, Fair, Goodlooking, Best Charector, Own Flat. Born And Worked in Arab. No Dowry No Demands. Wants To Settle in Arab or Bangalore. Girl Should Be Educated, Fair, English Speaking. Business People Can Contact. (Whats App) 9243435863.