Wanted Bride

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim family invite alliance for their son aged 32 years 5.8 height Fair, good looking B.E working in Kuwait as an Assistant Manager for a reputed Company looking for a religious well-educated girl from a decent educated family. No dowry, no demands. WhatsApp only 7259555007.

Sunni Muslim Sr SW Engineer seeks suitable alliance. ’73 born, fair, slim, good-looking. Well-settled US citizen employed in a Fortune 500 company. Divorcee after a brief marriage. Qualified working girl preferred. Pl contact WA: 9820719129.

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim family seeks alliance for their son, qualifications are BBM, MBA, 30yrs, 5.8” well settled, and working at a reputed MNC in Bangalore. We are a well-educated upper middle class family. Looking for a bride with a good family background, well educated, of great character and values Contact:9901802524.

