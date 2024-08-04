WANTED BRIDE

Hosur-Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their son, 26 years old, diploma in EEE. Well mannered, well settled, height:182cm, Occupation, Business horticulture, residing near hosur, father zameen dar, expecting Sunni Muslim, good mannered, educated, good looking girl. Contact father. 9066026263 / 9344414486

