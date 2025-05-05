WANTED BRIDE

40yrs, Divorcee, No Kids, Sr Manager with MNC, own house, seeks educated and religious bride. Mob: 8971573382, 9901466221.

Parents of Sunni Muslim Boy, 43 , of fine habits , v. fair & v. goodlookiing , 5’11”, divorced, religious, software postgraduate working abroad , invite suitable alliance of highly qualified, software profls / doctors or others, homely, unmarried / divorced girls of decent family, age about 34. Parents can contact between 6 and 9 p.m 9741510889

MUMBAI: Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their 31-year-old son, a graduate with an advanced diploma in health. The family seeks a suitable match from an educated and cultured background in India or the Middle East.Contact: +91 98209 00026