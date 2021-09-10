Mysore: Sunni decent Middle-Class family seeking for their son aged 27yrs, BTech in E&C, doing Timber Business, residing in Mysore, Sunni bride graduate living in Mysore, Mangalore, Gulf from a decent family. Email: [email protected]

SMU/ S.Indian Groom, (T.Nadu) Well settled in France (French citizen), Never married, Fair, Handsome 31/5.8(1, 73cms) ME, M.Res, Ph.D., Paris, FRANCE (All obtained in prestigious Colleges), working in a reputed firm in Paris (France), as a Research Engineer, with a good salary. Seek alliance for their only son. We are looking for a beautiful, Fair, Graduate religious Indian bride from a respected Urdu Muslim Family willing to settle in France. Ct: [email protected], w.app: 00(33)626324628

Wanted Bride Karnataka. Real/ Authentic Islam Practicing, Government Official Reputed Family, seek for their nice son, Working as Government Permanent Lecturer (Gazetted Post) in Government College. Bride should be True/Authentic Islam Practicing Government Higher Official. Contact/ Whatsapp No. 9731765312 (Family)

Bangalore: Bangalore Based Sunni Muslim Parents seek alliance for their son. MBA qualified, 30 Years, 5′.9″ height, working in Kuwait. The girl must be from Bangalore. From a decent Upper middle-class family, BE/MSC qualified, Good Character and Conduct, Fair, Religious, Allah Fearing, Height 5′.4″ and above, settled in UK/USA/Canada. Early marriage. Contact: 916 477 5111/900 810 3670

Srinagar: Parents of Srinagar-based Kashmiri Muslim family seek alliance for their son (30) working in an international NGO. Looking for a religious, well-educated, and working Bride from Kashmir only. No demand, no dowry. Please get in touch with Mr. Bakkal 941 9032956 Email: [email protected]

Sunni Muslim Family invite alliance for their Son, Engineer, 29 Years, 5.9′, Handsome, working in Gulf, Seeking alliance, Girl from Religious, Graduate with Decent Family background Contact: 98451 48737

Invite alliance for 36 Years, 5.9′ educated, well settled Businessman, seeking 2nd Marriage with consent from his First Wife, Invite alliance from Religious, Educated Family, age below 25 Years, should be good looking, Divorce / Widow also preferred from Bangalore or surrounding part of Karnataka Contact: 9880324192