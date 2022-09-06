Wanted Groom

Kuwait-based Sunni Muslim parents seek Alliance for their daughter, 24 years, 5′ 7″, Weill Cornell Medicine, Qatar, and 1st year resident in Neurology, Case Western Uni, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Groom should be from Bangalore based well-educated family, Doctor/Engineer, smart, good-looking, religiously inclined and practicing Muslim, able to balance Deen and Duniya, Respectful, Kind Hearted, and having good humor, working in the USA. Contact: +96597861271, +96566594660.

Bangalore-based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 32 years, CA. Seeking alliance from a well-educated family (Working in Bangalore/ Abroad). Contact – 94839 62324 / 81477 17659 / 89519 48440

Sunny Muslim parents from Davanagere are looking for a suitable alliance for our 28 years old daughter who is B. Com, B.Ed. working as a teacher. We are looking for an alliance with an Urdu-speaking family from Bangalore or Davanagere or nearby Davanagere areas, whose Son is working in Bangalore. The prospective groom should be broad-minded with a background in Islamic values and a professional. Contact: +919880235683, +919606282918