Wanted Groom

Bangalore-baseded Sunni Muslim parents invite an alliance for their daughter, 32 years, CA. Seeking alliance from well-educated family (Working in Bangalore/ Abroad) Contact – 9483962324 / 8147717659 / 89519 48440

Kuwait-based Sunni Muslim parents seek Alliance for their daughter, 24 years, 5′ 7″, Weill Cornell Medicine, Qatar, and 1st year resident in Neurology, Case Western Uni, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Groom should be from Bangalore based on a well-educated family, a Doctor/Engineer, smart, good-looking, religiously inclined and practicing Muslim, able to balance Deen and Duniya, Respectful, Kind Hearted, and having good humor, working in the USA. Contact: +96597861271, +96566594660.

Proposals invited from parents of professional qualified employed preferably United Kingdom settled boy for a Syed hijab-wearing girl doing final M.Sc. (Home Science) August 1998 Bangalore born, 5′.1”, fair and slim. Father retired Gazette Officer, the Karnataka government. Contact: 9591806242, Email: [email protected]

Bangalore-based Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter age 31, ht. 5′.6”, M. Tech, currently working in Europe. Khula was obtained in a short period. Looking for an educated and religious boy working abroad or willing to settle abroad. Please Whats App profile to 91 9845066818 Email: [email protected]

Looking for suitable groom Age 27-32 years ,Sunni working professional /businessman Bangalore based family Girl 26-years /5.6ft/ b’com WFH/ KPGM. Call: A. Khan:988 055 4057.