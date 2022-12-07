Wanted Groom

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invites alliance for their daughter, 32 years, CA. Seeking alliance from well-educated family (Working in Bangalore/ Abroad) Contact – 9483962324 / 8147717659 / 89519 48440

Kuwait based Sunni Muslim parents seek Alliance for their daughter, 24 years, 5′ 7″, Weill Cornell Medicine, Qatar and 1st year resident in Neurology, Case Western Uni, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Groom should be from Bangalore based well educated family, Doctor/Engineer, smart, good looking, religiously inclined and practicing Muslim, able to balance Deen and Duniya, Respectful, Kind Hearted and having good humor, working in USA. Contact: +96597861271, +96566594660.