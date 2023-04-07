Wanted Groom

Bangalore-based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 32 years, CA. Seeking alliance from well-educated family (Working in Bangalore/ Abroad) Contact – 8217562719 / 9483962324 WhatsApp 8147717659

Bangalore-based Sunni parents invite alliance for their Canadian citizen Daughter, Religious Hijabi Comp science 30 years, height 5.1” with Roots from Bangalore and are well settled in Toronto, Canada. khula from the first marriage, Reason to be discussed on request. Religious well settled Boy Either in USA/Canada/ UK or Gulf only may Contact Parents at +91 9845393221 or Father at +91 9880832288 USA Contact- +1-2133448391.