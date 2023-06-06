WANTED GROOM

Bangalore-based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 32 years, CA. Seeking alliance from well-educated family (Working in Bangalore/ Abroad) Contact – 8217562719/ 9483962324/ WhatsApp 8147717659

Bangalore-based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 27 years, MSc. working in Bangalore. from a well-educated decent family, professional preferably BE/IT field working in Bangalore or Abroad. Contact: 9845759587.

Bangalore-based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 23 years doing Post Graduation in Islamic Education in UK. Seeking alliance from religious boy settled or working in UK/Europe Contact- 9845066818