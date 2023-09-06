WANTED GROOM

Bangalore: Want preferably Bangalore based family / working professional. Age 29-33 for my daughter Age 27 years/5.6 ft /BCom working as senior financial analyst @ KPMG. Res: JP Nagar blr. call: Ansar khan:98805 54057.

Bangalore: Groom wanted for my daughter, 38 years working at an MNC in Bangalore in a senior position. Originally from Guwahati, Assam. Height: 5’0″. The boy must be well-educated and from a decent family. Prospective alliances can be contacted at +91 82550 78371.

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 23 years doing Post Graduation in Islamic Education in the UK seeking alliance from a religious boy, seeker of Islamic knowledge, settled or working in UK/Europe/Gulf. Contact +91 9845066818