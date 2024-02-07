WANTED GROOM

Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter,34 yrs, 5’5ft fair, based Hyderabad working in IT MNC looking for well qualified groom early marriage. Contact: 6303612667

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim family, seeking groom for daughter, 27 years, software developer working in Germany. Groom should be religious, professional, well settled/ working in Germany. Contact – 91 8217626387

Bangalore: Groom wanted for my daughter, 38 years working at an MNC in Bangalore in senior position. Originally from Guwahati, Assam. Height: 5’0″. The boy must be well educated and from a decent family. Prospective alliances can Contact on +91 82550 78371.

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 24 years, Masters in Islamic Education from United Kingdom. Seeking alliance from a religious boy, seeker of Islamic knowledge, settled or working in UK/Europe. Contact +91 9845066818

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter,32 years, 5’6, Chartered Accountant/Medical transcription Seeking alliance from well-educated family Preferably from Bangalore. Contact: – 8310264205 (WhatsApp) 8217562719 / 9483962324

