WANTED GROOM

Bangalore-Based Sunni Muslim Parents: Invite alliances for their daughter, 32 years old, 5’6″, Chartered Accountant/Medical Transcriptionist. Seeking alliance from a well-educated family, preferably from Bangalore. Contact: 8310264205 (WhatsApp) | 8217562719 | 9483962324

Bangalore-Based Sunni Muslim Parents: Invite alliances for their daughter, 37 years old, 5’1″, working in Bangalore. Looking for a second marriage. The groom must be well-educated with a liberal mindset, working in India or abroad. Contact: 9353097969 | 9019855158

Shimoga-Based Sunni Muslim Parents: Invite alliances for their daughter, 24 years old, 5’2″, MSc/B.Ed. Seeking alliance from a well-educated family. Contact: 9113597266

Bangalore-Based Sunni Muslim Parents: Groom wanted for their daughter, 38 years old, working at an MNC in Bangalore in a senior position. Originally from Guwahati, Assam. Height: 5’0″. The groom must be well-educated and from a decent family. Contact: +91 82550 78371

Bangalore-Based Sunni Muslim Parents: Invite alliances for their daughter, 24 years old, with a Master’s in Islamic Studies from Leicester, United Kingdom. Seeking alliance from a religious boy and a seeker of Islamic knowledge. Contact: +91 9845066818

Bangalore-based Sunni Muslim family invites alliance for their daughter, 24 years old, 5ft tall, B.E. graduate, currently working as a security consultant in an MNC. She is divorced and is seeking someone who is religious, decent, and family-oriented. Please contact: 9972871637