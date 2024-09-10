WANTED GROOM

Oman-based parents are seeking a spouse for their 24-year-old graduate daughter, who is 5’3″ tall. She was born and raised in the Middle East and is currently residing in Pune. They are looking for a simple, decent, educated, and deeni family. Preference will be given to a groom who is settled abroad.Contact: Iqbal on WhatsApp at +968-95894904 (Father).

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliances for their daughter, 32 years old, 5’6″, Chartered Accountant/Medical Transcriptionist. Seeking a well-educated family, preferably from Bangalore. Contact: 8310264205 (WhatsApp) / 8217562719 / 9483962324.

Groom required for a 1995-born Sunni girl, 5’6″, working in an MNC. Based in Bangalore. Contact: Khan at 879 288 6534 (JP Nagar, Bangalore).

Bangalore based Groom sought for a 38-year-old daughter working in a senior position at an MNC in Bangalore. Originally from Guwahati, Assam, height 5’0″. The groom must be well-educated and from a decent family. Contact: +91 82550 78371.

Alliance sought for our daughter, 36 years old, with a PhD in Psychology from NIMHANS. She is an Assistant Professor at a reputed university and has a khula from a previous marriage. Contact: Father at 9986092823.

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim family seeks alliance for their daughter, 37 years old, 5’1″, working in Bangalore. Looking for a groom for a second marriage, must be well-educated with a liberal mindset, and working in India or abroad. Contact: 9353097969 / 9019855158.

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim family invites alliances for their daughter, 24 years old, 5’0″, B.E. graduate, currently working as a security consultant in an MNC, and divorced. Seeking a religious, decent, and family-oriented groom. Contact: 9972871637.