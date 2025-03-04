WANTED GROOM

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter,32 years, 5’3, Chartered Accountant/Medical transcription Seeking alliance from well educated family Preferably from Bangalore. Contact: – 8310264205 (WhatsApp) 8217562719

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invites alliance for their daughter, 27 years, MBA (Assistant Manager). Seeking alliance from well-educated family (Working in Bangalore) Contact – 89519 48440 / 8217562719

Bijapur based Sunni Muslim parents invites alliance for their daughter MDS Orthodontics, 27 years, very fair, height 5.2ft. Seeking alliance from well-educated family. Contact 9886925552

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Parents Invite alliance for their daughter, 35yrs. M.Tech, height 5 Feet, Working as Technical Lead (software) in an MNC (At Bangalore), Looking for well Qualified software background groom Contact :9916082774

Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, Nov 85 born (divorced), B.Sc., B.Ed., fair, 5’7”, has a 11- year-old daughter (custody will remain with loving grandparents after the wedding), seeking proposals from professionally qualified, well-settled individuals, preferably based in Bangalore. Email: sania_addi@yahoo. Contact: 9916372002 (Wats app)