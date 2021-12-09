Wanted Groom

Required alliance for B.E., Graduate, 25 yrs., 5’4”, Sunni Muslim, invite accepted even from abroad. Groom should be understanding, adaptable, acceptable, and follow the Deen of Islam. Interested family may contact: +01 9008720132

Sunni Muslim Nuclear family invites alliance for their Fair 5.1” 37 years, BDS, M.Sc., Counseling Daughter (Divorced, Khula, no issue) having own Flat. Looking for educated working Groom settled in Bangalore. Insha Allah, early marriage is preferred. Contact : 8792840531 (Call / Whatapp) Email: [email protected]

Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter (Practicing Muslimah) 24 years, 5’3”, working as a H.R. in a Software company in Bangalore. The prospective groom should be broad-minded with a strong background of Islamic values and a well-educated professional (B.E, MBA, C.A). Contact: 953 884 9716 / 961 178 7705.

S.M. Bangalore-based parents invite alliance from well educated, religious, and cultured families from Bangalore or Gulf settled families for their V fair & beautiful daughter 25 years, MBA, H.R., observes hijab. Mohammed Vaseemuddin. Please email or WhatsApp profiles to: [email protected], Mob: +966 567 957 472 (Riyadh, KSA).

Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for daughter age 24, height 5’4”, M.Sc. qualified, religious. Looking for a working professional (BE/MS/MTech/MBA/MD/Ph.D.) from decent, educated family background. Contact: 91 812 311 0990.

Sunni Muslim parents from Bangalore seek alliance for their daughter age 33yrs. Height 5’8”, B.E, EC, well-traveled, well-read, working in Canada. PR holder seeking the alliance of boy, B.E, Height above 5’10” from a decent family ready to relocate. Contact: 9535096426 Email: [email protected]

Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their beautiful daughter, age 27 yrs. Height 5’5”, the groom should be working in any job/ business aged between 30 to 32 yrs. Only from Bangalore. Contact: Syed Sajid Mob No. 9066461159