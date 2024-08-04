Exquisite Embroidered Quran Showcased at Ashoka Banquets Hall

Bengaluru: A remarkable exhibition was held at Ashoka Banquets Hall, Bangalore, featuring a beautifully embroidered Quran created by two talented sisters, Bibi Tabassum and Suraiya Quraishi. This unique work of art involved meticulously embroidering the sacred text of the Quran onto 604 pages over a span of five years, with careful oversight from a religious scholar to ensure utmost accuracy.

The embroidered Holy Quran is presented in five volumes, each containing six chapters, highlighting the dedication and skill involved in this monumental achievement. The community takes immense pride in the sisters’ noble contribution, which stands as a testament to their devotion and craftsmanship.

Grateful to Allah the Almighty for this divine opportunity, both sisters plan to donate this extraordinary Quran to a library in the holy city of Madina. The exhibition, held on the 13th and 14th of July, allowed the entire community to admire and celebrate this significant work of religious art at Ashoka Banquets Hall, Chamrajpet, Bangalore.