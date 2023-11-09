Ihsan – Spiritual Excellence

In the Islamic tradition, spirituality is seen as part of ihsan, meaning excellence or virtue. It comes from the root (Arabic) word h-s-n, which means good or beauty. Hence, the term ihsan is often understood as inner beauty (virtues) or spiritual excellence.

Every Muslim should aspire to strive for the utmost degree of spirituality. The Prophet s.a.w. explained about ihsan in the famous hadith of Jibril a.s:

(Jibril) asked, “What is ihsan?” (The Prophet) replied, “To worship Allah as if you see Him, and if you cannot achieve this state of devotion, then you must consider that He is looking at you.”

(Muttafaqun ‘Alayh)