Needy Adults Were Emotionally Neglected Children

We are always looking for the love that we didn’t get from a parent figure to repair our childhood attachment trauma. Emotional neglect isn’t something most parent figures do consciously.

A mother’s inability to fully bond with her child, and help the child co-regulate emotions comes from her lack of experience with her own mother.

We live in a society that does not understand our emotional needs and does not understand how these unmet emotional needs result in all kinds of dysfunctional (trauma-based) behaviours.

Childhood emotional neglect looks like this:

A parent figure who is unable to help the child navigate and process stressful emotions because they are unable to navigate their own

A parent figure who shuts down or punishes a child for feeling certain emotions

Denies the child’s reality or downplays the child’s painful or confusing experience

A pressure to perform, to achieve a desirable goal of the parent

Parent figure labelling the child’s reactions as “dramatic”, “whinny”, “too sensitive”

Boundaries of the child were overlooked or boundaries were violated; causing adult dysfunctional relationship dynamics- becoming co-depended, clingy, getting into toxic dysfunctional relationships, etc.