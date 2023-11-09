“In the Battle of Uhud, the situation escalated and the Prophet (pbuh) was injured. First, a rock hit the Prophet (pbuh) in the face, causing his lip to bleed. Then an arrow hit him (pbuh) in his face, penetrating his face guard and knocking out an incisor tooth. Finally, a rider struck the Prophet (pbuh) with his sword: Talhah (RA) partially blocked the strike with his shield, but the sword still made an impact on the Prophet’s helmet, the force which formed a gash in the prophet’s (pbuh) face which caused blood to gush out. This was perhaps the most the critical moment in the entire sirah. The Prophet (pbuh) described Ta’if as the most. Distressing event of his life, but that was emotional trauma; the people of Ta’if did not try to kill him (pbuh). As for this moment, the Prophet (pbuh) was an arrow away from death.

The Prophet (pbuh) then bemoaned, “How can Allah forgive them when they wound their Prophet?” Later, Allah SWT corrected this statement, “You have no say in the matter. It is up to Allah to turn to them in Mercy or punish them, for indeed they are wrongdoers.” (AlʿImran, 128).

Despite being the best of all creation, Allah SWT is the only One Who decides who can be forgiven; the Prophet (pbuh) may call them wrongdoers, but forgiveness and punishment is in the Hands of the Creator. After this verse was revealed, the Prophet (pbuh) said, “O Allah, forgive my people for they do not know.” Indeed, many of them were forgiven, namely Khalid ibn al-Walid (RA), who led the entire attack but was to eventually become known as ‘The Sword of Allah’ for leading the Muslims to unprecedented military success.”