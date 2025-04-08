We Are All in the Queue of Elimination

1. At 60, the workplace eliminates you. No matter how successful or powerful you were, retirement brings you back to being just another person. Don’t cling to your old job title or status; let go of your ego to maintain your inner peace.

2. At 70, society gradually eliminates you. Friends and colleagues fade away, and few recognize you at your old workplace. Don’t dwell on past achievements because the younger generation won’t know or care. Embrace this reality without discomfort.

3. At 80, family slowly eliminates you. Even with many children and grandchildren, most of your time will be spent with your spouse or alone. Appreciate their visits as acts of love, without blaming them for being absorbed in their own lives.

4. At 90, the Earth prepares to eliminate you. Many of your companions have already passed, and your turn will come soon. Don’t be sad, as this is the natural order of life that we all must follow.

But remember this!

• The only One who never eliminates you is God. At the end of our journey, we return to Him and give an account of how we lived.

1. Draw closer to Him.

2. Communicate with Him more.

3. Obey His commands.

4. Stay mindful of His presence.

While our bodies are still able, live life fully and worship God in truth and spirit. There will be no regrets living for Him.

Be blessed!