1st Int’l conference on “Islamophobia”, hosts the meeting of religious leaders in Islamabad

Islamabad: In honor of the Muslim World League, the activities of the Pakistan International Conference on Islamophobia and its Impact on Relations between Islamic and Western Civilizations, hosted by the International Islamic University, kicked off in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

The two-day-long activities, sessions, and panel discussions of the conference were held with the participation of a group of senior scholars of the Islamic world, senior government officials, heads of academies, Islamic bodies, and international academic institutions.

His Excellency Secretary General of the Muslim World League and head of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, was the guest of honor at the conference that also awarded him the “Religious Peace Prize” in recognition of his great contributions to promoting “civilizational communication, which made it possible to contain misinformation about the image of Islam.”

During his speech at the conference, His Excellency Dr. Al-Issa cast light on the emergence and steady growth of the phenomenon of Islamophobia, touching upon the most important causes, including the negative debates and the resulting exchange of abuse and misunderstanding. Dr. Al-Issa explained that the Muslim World League has contacted a number of religious leaseveralink tanks around the world along with holding dialogues and panel discussions that lasted for years, in order to clarify the true tor Islamic religion, and to correct some misconceptions.

Dr. Al-Issa added: “Our Islam guided us to follow the path of wisdom, to reconcile hearts and to treat people with kindness. We, are the owners of a message that carries goodness and guidance for all, and we deal others politely as our religion order with ed.”

His Excellency Minister religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakour, delivered a speech in which he welcomed His Excellency Dr. Al-Issa and extended gratitude to him for his great efforts to combat the phenomenon of Islamophobia through the Muslim World League platform.

Abdulshakur confirmed that the phenomenon of Islamophobia needs more research, study and discussion; to probe its depths and reveal its causes and secretions. He also said that the educated youth are responsible for confronting this serious phenomenon through reasonable dialogue and calm discussion, and work should be done to remove the causes of the continuation of this phenomenon within the Islamic world.

In turn, Director-General of the Islamic the Research Academy, Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, described Islamophobia as a disease that threatens the cohesion of human societies, stressing the need to continue dialogue with non-Muslims; to show the truth of the message of Islam, and to dispel all the fallacies around it. Our true religion calls for co-existence and harmony, not division and fragmentation.

Then, President of the International Islamic University, Sheikh Dr. Masum Yassin, delivered a speech in which he described the visit of Dr. Al-Issa as great, considering that the Muslim World League conveys the true image of Islam to the whole world. Dr. Masum Yassin made clear that Muslims shoulder part of the responsibility for the emergence of Islamophobia due to their failure to highlight the true image of Islam. He pointed out that Muslims should follow the example of Dr. Al-Issa who travels to countries of the world to explain to them the truth of the message of Islam calling for tolerance and brotherhood among human beings. Dr. Masum Yassin rejected the presence of the term “Hatred of West” as Islam attracts hearts and does not push them, accepts not rejects, and it is impossible to explain the reality of Islam to someone we hate.

Head of the Pakistan Scholars Council, Sheikh Hafez Muhammad Al-Tahir Al-Ashrafi, welcomed the visit of His Excellency Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and head of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa to Pakistan in whose honor this religious meeting, the first of its kind in Pakistan, is being held. He pointed out that 70% of Pakistan faces problems and difficulties, but this did not discourage the MWL from attending at such a hard time.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League began his opening speech by describing the meeting as an occasion for understanding, dialogue and building bridges.

