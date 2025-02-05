3rd World Islamic Tourism & Trade Awards 2025: A Global Celebration of Excellence

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Nominations are now open for the highly anticipated 3rd World Islamic Tourism & Trade Awards (WITA), an event designed to honor excellence in the global Islamic tourism and trade sectors. Organized by the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATA), the awards ceremony will take place on August 25, 2025, at the luxurious Sunway Resort Hotel in Selangor, Malaysia.

Objectives of WITA

The awards aim to:

1. Recognize outstanding achievements in Islamic tourism and trade.

2. Foster innovation and sustainability within the Islamic economy.

3. Highlight Islamic tourism and trade as key drivers of economic growth and cross-cultural understanding.

Event Highlights

• Inaugural Venue: The prestigious Sunway Resort Hotel will host the event, coinciding with two major international events, the World Islamic Tourism & Trade Expo (WITEX) and the World Cultural & Art Festival (WCAF), creating a dynamic platform for industry leaders.

• Global Networking: Industry pioneers and stakeholders from across the globe will converge to share insights, foster collaboration, and celebrate achievements.

Key Themes and Vision

Dr. Izyan Diana, Chairperson of WITA, emphasized the awards as a catalyst for progress, saying:

“This event celebrates achievements while promoting collaboration and shared growth, inspiring innovation and excellence within the Islamic economy.”

Eligibility and Criteria

The awards are open to individuals, organizations, and initiatives demonstrating exceptional contributions to Islamic tourism and trade. Nominees will be evaluated on:

1. Innovation: New ideas, services, or practices enhancing the Islamic tourism experience.

2. Sustainability: Eco-friendly and culturally sensitive practices.

3. Impact: Tangible contributions to economic growth and cultural understanding.

Broader Context: Malaysia as a Global Hub

Malaysia’s leadership in hosting WITA underscores its prominence in the Islamic tourism and trade sectors. The country, consistently ranked among top Muslim-friendly destinations, continues to leverage its cultural richness and strategic initiatives to strengthen its position in the halal economy.

Complementary Events

• WITEX: A platform for exploring opportunities in halal travel, Islamic finance, and trade.

• WCAF: A vibrant showcase of Islamic art, culture, and cuisine.

Why Participate?

1. Global Recognition: Gain international visibility.

2. Networking: Connect with global industry leaders.

3. Insights: Discover trends shaping Islamic tourism and trade.

4. Economic Growth: Contribute to a thriving halal economy.

How to Nominate

For nomination details and event updates, visit www.witex.my.

The 3rd WITA promises to be a transformative event, fostering innovation, collaboration, and cultural celebration. Be part of this historic occasion, shaping the future of Islamic tourism and trade.