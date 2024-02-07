Asia’s Most Eligible Bachelor Weds

Brunei: Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen, renowned for his looks and military service, has tied the knot with Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah in a 10-day royal wedding. The 32-year-old prince, an internet sensation, announced his engagement in December. The bride, 29, owns a fashion and tourism company and is the granddaughter of an adviser to Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. The ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman palace was attended by about 5,000 guests, including dignitaries and royalty from various countries. Prince Abdul Mateen, the 10th child of the Sultan, is a major presence on social media with millions of followers.