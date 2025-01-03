Azerbaijan and ICESCO Host International Conference on Interfaith Dialogue in Rabat

Baku, AZERTAC : An international conference titled “Interfaith Harmony: Nurturing Peaceful Coexistence” commenced on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat, Morocco.

Co-organized by ICESCO, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco, the conference centered on fostering peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and religious tolerance among diverse communities.

Focus Areas

The conference addressed several key themes, including:

• Strengthening dialogue and collaboration between religious leaders, policymakers, and scholars.

• Promoting interfaith understanding and combating religious intolerance.

• Sharing best practices to encourage a culture of harmony and mutual respect.

Dignitaries and Participants

The event brought together prominent intellectuals, scientists, and religion experts from Azerbaijan, Morocco, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Italy, England, and other countries.

Speakers emphasized the significance of peaceful coexistence as a cornerstone for creating harmonious and thriving societies. They highlighted the conference as a vital platform for fostering constructive and sustained interactions between followers of different faiths.

Exhibition on Tolerance

As part of the event, an exhibition themed “Common Human Values and Different Religions” showcased photographs reflecting Azerbaijan’s traditions of tolerance. It also featured the historical and cultural monuments of Shusha, which ICESCO declared the capital of the Islamic world for 2024.

The conference underscored the shared commitment of diverse cultures and religions to work together in building a more inclusive and understanding world.