Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim government announced recently that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will face multiple charges of crimes against humanity, following an extradition request sent to India.

Hasina fled to New Delhi in August amid student-led protests that culminated in her removal after 15 years in power. The protests, which began peacefully in July, turned violent as security forces cracked down, leaving hundreds dead and triggering a nationwide uprising.

In October, Bangladesh’s domestic criminal tribunal issued arrest warrants for Hasina and over 40 others connected to the crackdown.

Foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Houssain confirmed that Bangladesh had sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry requesting Hasina’s return to face trial.

“We expect a prompt response from India,” said Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to interim leader Muhammad Yunus.

Majumder stated that Hasina is accused of orchestrating forced disappearances and ordering lethal force against protesters. “Investigations are ongoing, and she will face multiple charges regarding crimes against humanity,” he added.

India has acknowledged receipt of the request. Bangladesh and India share an extradition treaty, which legal experts say obligates compliance.

Bangladesh previously honored the treaty in 2015 by extraditing Indian separatist leader Anup Chetia, arrested in 1997. However, legal analysts suggest India could invoke treaty clauses suggesting Hasina may face political persecution, potentially delaying or denying extradition.

“There is concern that India may withhold Hasina’s return on grounds that she risks political vengeance and may not receive a fair trial,” said Jyotirmoy Barua, a Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist.

Barua emphasized that India’s response will depend on diplomatic relations and the discretion of its leadership. (https://arab.news/catem)