Cambodian PM Highlights Full Religious Freedom for Muslims

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reaffirmed the country’s commitment to Islamic religious freedom, emphasizing integration and equal opportunities for the Muslim community.

• Religious Freedom: Muslim students can wear traditional clothing, including head coverings and caps, in schools and official documents like passports and ID cards.

• Facilities: Worship spaces are provided in public places, including airports, hospitals, shopping malls, and government buildings like the Peace Palace.

• Education and Development: Enhanced opportunities for Islamic education, technical skills, and global collaboration with foreign investors.

• Upcoming Event: An international Islamic conference is scheduled in Phnom Penh next year, showcasing Cambodia’s religious harmony.

The PM praised the Muslim community’s contributions to society and their role in combating extremism, fostering peace, and integrating Cambodia into the global Islamic economy.