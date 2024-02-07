China’s 2023 GDP Surges to $17.71 Trillion, Growing by 5.2%

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023 has reached $17.71 trillion, marking a growth of 5.2%, according to the State Statistical Office of China. Despite facing external and internal challenges, the country achieved its economic goals for the year, with a revival and improvement in various sectors. The value added in China’s industry increased by 4.6%, investments in fixed assets grew by 3%, and retail trade volume rose by 7.2%. The average unemployment rate stood at 5.2%, and the total number of rural migrant workers increased to 297.53 million, with improved average monthly income.