Delegation of Muslim Scholars Visits Afghanistan

Kabul, A delegation of scholars and thinkers of the Islamic Ummah arrived in the Afghan capital, Kabul June 20, 2022, headed by H.E. Dr. Koutoub Moustapha Sano, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA).

The delegation held several meetings with Afghan scholars, ministers, and officials in the de facto government in Afghanistan.

The delegation’s visit comes within the framework of the OIC General Secretariat’s follow-up to the resolution adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers at its emergency session in Islamabad in December last year, which called on the OIC Secretary-General to send a delegation of jurists and religious scholars led by the IIFA and other relevant religious institutions in the Muslim world to engage with Afghanistan on issues of paramount importance, such as tolerance and moderation in Islam and women’s education.

It is worth noting that, upon arrival, the delegation held a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the OIC’s Member States in Afghanistan and the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan.

Meetings with Afghan scholars addressed various topics and interests