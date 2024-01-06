Egyptian Project Helps Housewives Become Business Leaders

Cairo: The Women-Friendly Cities project in Egypt’s Damietta governorate stands as a testament to empowerment, offering a transformative platform for women eager to chart their entrepreneurial paths. Among its many beneficiaries, Jameela Sayed’s story encapsulates the essence of this initiative.

Amidst idle periods, Jameela sought a means to utilize her time effectively. Her journey commenced by channeling her talent into crafting handmade works, starting with crocheted clothes for her children and decorative pieces for her home. Soon, this passion evolved into a budding enterprise, initially shared among friends and family.

The project served as a beacon, guiding her toward a pivotal juncture. Training sessions, facilitated by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, equipped her with the skills to shape her talent into a sustainable business endeavor. Jameela’s story symbolizes the transformation of innate abilities into a catalyst for augmenting her family’s income.

Reema Mohammed, despite her lifelong disability, found solace and purpose through the project’s handicraft workshops. Her mastery of crochet led her to become a mentor, especially to children, including those with special needs. Their creations adorable dolls, intricate figurines, charming accessories, and notable medals became not just products but embodiments of resilience and creativity showcased in international exhibitions.

Behind the scenes, an anonymous project official sheds light on the multifaceted nature of the initiative. While it primarily focuses on empowering women through training, it doesn’t overlook the needs of children. In tandem with nurturing women’s skills, the project fosters reading areas and parks, exemplifying the concept of women-friendly cities.

This comprehensive approach aims to create a blueprint for cities that cater to the needs of women and their families. By providing diverse services, educational plans, and marketing platforms for crafted goods, the project paves the way for economic empowerment. Ultimately, it strives not just to uplift individual lives but to shape entire communities into vibrant, supportive environments where talents flourish, barriers dissolve, and aspirations soar.