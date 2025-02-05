Kazakhstan and Muslim World League Collaborate for Global Peace and Harmony

January: Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, held a pivotal meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Abdulrahman Alzaid, to discuss strengthening interfaith dialogue and global harmony, according to DKnews.kz.

The discussions revolved around collaboration on the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which aims to promote mutual respect and understanding among diverse religious communities worldwide.

VIII Congress in Astana

Ambassador Menilbekov shared details about Kazakhstan’s preparations for the upcoming VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled to take place this year in Astana. The Congress serves as a platform for fostering interreligious and intercivilizational dialogue at the international level.

Muslim World League’s Support

Abdulrahman Alzaid expressed strong support for the Congress initiatives, commending its role in promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation among global communities. He also emphasized the MWL’s commitment to deepening partnerships with Kazakhstan to further these goals.

Honorary Medal Presentation

As a gesture of appreciation, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented the MWL Deputy Secretary-General with the Honorary Medal of the Congress, symbolizing their shared commitment to fostering peace and harmony worldwide.

This meeting highlights Kazakhstan’s dedication to becoming a hub for global dialogue and cooperation, with the MWL as a key partner in advancing these efforts.