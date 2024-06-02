London March Marks 76th Nakba Anniversary Led by Palestinian Photojournalist

On Saturday, 18 May, approximately 1 million people gathered in London to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, the historic event that resulted in the displacement of nearly 800,000 Palestinians during the establishment of Israel in 1948. The peaceful march, a regular occurrence since the onset of the Gaza war last October, has consistently drawn massive crowds to the streets of London.

The demonstration, which took place near the BBC headquarters, featured a 2-kilometer march led by prominent Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, accompanied by a group of young British Palestinians carrying symbolic large lock keys. These keys represent the Palestinians’ inherent right, recognized by international law, to return to their ancestral homes.

Azaiza, whose Instagram following has skyrocketed to over 18 million due to his documentation of the harsh realities faced by Gazans amidst Israel’s military actions, has been on a global advocacy tour since January. His efforts aim to secure a ceasefire and bring an end to the Israeli occupation, drawing attention to the ongoing plight of Palestinians.