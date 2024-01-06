Lucid has Assembled nearly 800 cars in the Saudi plant, Focused on Training: VP

Riyad: Lucid Group’s Saudi factory has assembled nearly 800 cars since opening, focusing on training over 200 local employees. The company ships vehicles as kits from its Arizona base to be reassembled in Jeddah by Saudi workers. This step aligns with Saudi Arabia’s push for an EV industry hub. Despite Lucid’s $9.5-billion losses, the factory serves as a training ground, producing around 16 to 20 cars daily. It’s a precursor to a complete build unit planned for 2026. Lucid aims to localize production to attract suppliers and enhance efficiency, reducing reliance on global sourcing. This initiative signals a transformative phase in Saudi Arabia’s automotive landscape and the global EV industry.