Music Education: Saudi Arabia to Appoint 9,000 Music Teachers

In a significant shift towards integrating music into education, Saudi Arabia plans to appoint 9,000 female music teachers for nursery and primary schools. This initiative, announced by Noor ul Dabagh, the Director of Planning at the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture, aims to reform the education system by incorporating art and culture into the curriculum.

The program will train teachers under the guidance of music authorities and early childhood education experts, focusing on music education as part of a broader effort to enhance cultural awareness among students. Alongside music, seasonal cultural activities will also be introduced.

Saudi Arabia has a rich musical heritage that includes traditional music played with instruments like the oud and daf. Over the years, the country has seen a resurgence in various music styles, influenced by modern trends and a more open cultural atmosphere since 2017, when significant changes were made to promote arts and entertainment .

For more information, you can read the full article here.

https://www.patrika.com/en/world-news/music-education-this-islamic-country/