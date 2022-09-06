Muslim World Observes Islamic Day for Human Rights and Dignity

Jeddah: The Islamic world celebrated on August 5th every year the Islamic Day for Human Rights and Dignity as per the resolution adopted by the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Islamabad, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in March 2022 that designates August 5th “The Day for Human Rights and Dignity in Islam.”

On the occasion, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on all Member States, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), and the relevant organs to commemorate this day in solidarity with the Muslims under foreign occupation and respect of the fundamental human rights of these peoples.

In its appeal, the OIC said the day should be seized to take concrete measures to promote and elevate human rights in terms of dialogue, cooperation, education, and awareness, per Islamic teachings and values.

It is worth noting that such a celebration aligns with adhering to the eternal teachings of Islam related to freedom, justice, peace, brotherhood, and equality among human beings, and awareness of the universal nature and comprehensiveness of Islam’s rulings on human rights, the lofty status granted to human beings, dignity, and rights guaranteed by Islamic law for all humankind‬.

The celebration of this day also comes in line with the objectives stipulated in the OIC’s Charter to promote and encourage respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all people and to affirm the civilizational and historical role of the Ummah, which has granted humanity a global and balanced civilization based on harmony between worldly life and the afterlife.