Muslim World’s Vice Chancellors’ Conference Set for February 4 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is gearing up to host the Muslim World’s Vice Chancellors’ Forum from February 4 to 7 in Islamabad. The prestigious event will bring together over 150 vice chancellors from universities across member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to foster collaboration and enhance higher education within the Islamic world.

Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, formally extended an invitation for the forum during a meeting with Somali officials at the HEC Secretariat on Monday.

The Somali delegation, led by Minister of Education Farah Abdulkadir and Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan Sheikhnur Mohamed Hassan, had visited Pakistan to participate in the International Girls Conference, which concluded on Sunday.

Focus on Bilateral Higher Education Collaboration

The meeting also included Somali officials such as Abdullahi Omar, Director General of the Ministry of Education, and advisers Ms. Deka and Ms. Asma. From Pakistan, HEC Adviser on Global Engagement Awais Ahmad and Director Administration Tariq Iqbal were present.

During the discussions, both sides explored opportunities for mutual development in the higher education sector. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured the Somali delegation of Pakistan’s support in advancing higher education in Somalia, including offering scholarships and facilitating academic exchange programmes.

Expanding Opportunities for International Students

Dr. Ahmed highlighted HEC’s ongoing efforts to increase scholarships for international students, particularly for youth from Muslim countries. He referenced the success of the Afghan Student Scholarship Programme, which has enabled many Afghan students to pursue higher education at Pakistan’s leading universities.

He also discussed strengthening quality assurance systems and fostering collaboration in key areas such as agriculture and information technology.

Launch of the ‘Ilm-Bank’ Platform

The HEC Chairman introduced the Somali delegates to ‘Ilm-Bank,’ a virtual knowledge-sharing platform designed to serve higher education institutions in OIC member countries. The platform aims to facilitate cross-border education, training, and research opportunities, enabling students and scholars to access resources and collaborate across borders.

This landmark event promises to be a significant step forward in uniting the Muslim world’s academic leaders to create a shared vision for the advancement of education and research.

Published in Dawn, January 14, 2025.