New Key Bearer of the Kaaba Appointed: Abd al-Wahhab Astibi

Abd al-Wahhab Astibi was appointed as the new key bearer of the Kaaba in Makkah on June 25 . It was also announced that Al-Abidin Al-Shaibi has been appointed as the new chain holder of the Kaaba.

The ceremony of handing over the keys of the Kaabah and Rawza Ibrahim (Maqam Ibrahim) to Abd al-Wahhab bin Zain al-Abidin was held on Monday, June 24. Abd al-Wahhab is the 78th key bearer since the Conquest of Makkah and the 110th since the reign of Raqzi-en-Kalab. They are descendants of Shaiba bin Abi Talha, about whom the Messenger of Allah, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “No one can take him away from you except the oppressor.”

The newly appointed key bearer told the Arabic channel Al-Akhbar, “May God grant me success in carrying out this duty under the rule of the guardian of the Haram and its crown prince. This includes cleaning, washing, repairing the kiswah (cover of the Kaabah), and welcoming visitors.”

The appointment comes after the passing of the 109th successor of Sahabi Uthman bin Talha on Saturday, June 22.