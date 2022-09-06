OIC Affirms the Status of the City of Al-Quds and its Holy Sites

On the 53rd Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Arson

Jeddah: The August21, 2022 marks the 53rd painful anniversary of the sinful attempt to burn the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first of the two Qiblas and the third of the Two Holy Mosques, on the backdrop of the escalating frequency of violations by Israel, the occupying power, and its attempts to impose the temporal and spatial division of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and its policies aimed at changing the geographical and demographic character of the city of Al-Quds and isolating it from its Palestinian surroundings, in flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

On this painful anniversary, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) renews its absolute support for the right of the Palestinian people to sovereignty over its lands occupied since 1967, including the city of East Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine, stressing the importance of protecting the Arab identity of Al-Quds, and preserving the legal and historical status of its Muslim and Christian holy sites.

The OIC stressed that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif, with its entire area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship purely for Muslims, calling on the international community to take serious action to put an end to all repeated Israeli aggressions and violations, and to engage in sponsoring a serious peace process that leads to ending the Israeli occupation, enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their inalienable national rights, including the right of return, self-determination, and establishing the Palestinian independent and sovereign state on the borders of 04 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.