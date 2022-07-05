OIC Calls on Islamic Universities to Equip Students with Cutting Edge Technology

Mbale: Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has urged universities in the OIC Member States to adjust their curricula and provide cutting-edge technology to their students to keep up with global technological growth.

Taha released a statement in a statement read on his behalf by Amb. Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology, at the Islamic University in Uganda’s (IUIU) 30th Graduation Ceremony on June 10, 2022 in Mbale, Uganda. He congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to continue to improve their knowledge and abilities, as well as stay up with rapid technological advancements, to ensure that their lives would continue to progress.

Thousands of people from all around East Africa and beyond attended the colourful ceremony. Several leaders spoke at the occasion, praising the OIC for its dedication to promoting higher education, research, and technology among the OIC Member States, as well as its steadfast support for the Islamic University in Uganda. The University has made remarkable progress under the sponsorship of the OIC, spanning from enlarged academic programmes to improved modern infrastructural construction.

Before the Graduation Ceremony, the Governing Council had held its 35th ordinary meeting in the city of Mbale during which it adopted several resolutions aimed at improving the administrative and academic performance of the university.

IUIU which started with only 88 students in 1988 now boasts of over 10,000 students with Nine Faculties as opposed to only two Faculties at its inception. It has further expanded to other parts of the country by establishing three other campuses in addition to the main campus in Mable.

At this year’s graduation ceremony, a total of 2278 students passed out with various awards ranging from certificates to Ph.D. degrees.