OIC Supports Saudi Arabia’s Intention to Bid to Host the 2034 World Cup

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has officially expressed its wholehearted support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup, a move that follows the announcement by the Saudi Football Federation on October 4, 2024.

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, commended the statement made by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and Chair of the Islamic Summit of the OIC. He underscored that Saudi Arabia possesses all the requisite human, logistical, and infrastructure capabilities to organize a unique and successful edition of the World Cup.

The Secretary-General also emphasized that Saudi Arabia is a nation characterized by love, peace, and harmony and that it aims to utilize the world’s most beloved sport, football, to spread these values across the globe, transcending cultural and ethnic boundaries.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General noted that Saudi Arabia’s track record of successfully hosting various international and sporting events aligns with the objectives laid out in Saudi Vision 2030, demonstrating the country’s commitment to international cooperation and development.