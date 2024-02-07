JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has commenced its operations from its new headquarters in Al-Rayan District, northeast Jeddah, after relocating from its previous location. The new headquarters provides expanded capabilities for the OIC’s work and supports its operations and campaigns. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its continuous support and highlighted that the new headquarters will contribute to enhancing the OIC’s performance. The OIC General Secretariat has already started its activities at the new facility, hosting meetings and events.
OIC’s New Secretariat Sprawling Headquarters Commences its Operations
AUTHOR: Islamic Voice
