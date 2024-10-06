Restoration of 3,000-Year-Old Temple of Hecate in Türkiye Underway

Restoration efforts are ongoing at the ancient Temple of Hecate in Lagina, southwestern Türkiye, a 3,000-year-old site significant in pagan beliefs. The project, led by Professor Bilal Sogut, involves reassembling the upper structures of the temple’s columns. The site, located in Mugla province, is the largest known sacred area dedicated to the goddess Hecate. Sogut highlighted the importance of preserving the temple’s architecture, noting that blocks dating back 2,100 years are being carefully placed back in their original positions.

