Restoration efforts are ongoing at the ancient Temple of Hecate in Lagina, southwestern Türkiye, a 3,000-year-old site significant in pagan beliefs. The project, led by Professor Bilal Sogut, involves reassembling the upper structures of the temple’s columns. The site, located in Mugla province, is the largest known sacred area dedicated to the goddess Hecate. Sogut highlighted the importance of preserving the temple’s architecture, noting that blocks dating back 2,100 years are being carefully placed back in their original positions.
Restoration of 3,000-Year-Old Temple of Hecate in Türkiye Underway
AUTHOR: Islamic Voice
Islamic Voice is a monthly Islamic magazine published in Bangalore. It is the largest English language Muslim publication in India. It is a comprehensive magazine, places a relatively high emphasis on social issues and strives to have a broad appeal. Since 1987, Islamic Voice has covered its fascinating namesake without fear or favour, with insight, accuracy, thoroughness and a well rounded perspective on a variety of subjects - be it the economy, politics, lifestyle, the arts, entertainment, travel, science, technology or health. That's why Islamic Voice is the country's most widely read publication, a position it has held for more than a decade. And that's why it makes sense to subscribe to Islamic Voice. We represents all Muslim sects and shades of thought from all over India. We focus on "our" triumphs which, mostly, go unreported as well as constructively addresses our failures and shortcomings. Editor-in-Chief: A.W. Sadatullah Khan Genre: Current Affairs associated with Muslims Subjects Covered: Human Rights I Analysis I Special Reports I Issues I Book Reviews I National I International I Newsmakers I Community News I Islamic Perspectives I Classifieds I Opinions Focus articles on: Education and Children I Inter-faith Relations I Matrimony I Muslim economy I Muslim Perspective I The Muslim world I Society I Travel I The Western viewpoint I Women in Islam Special focus on Faith and Law: Fiqh I Hadith I Quran
