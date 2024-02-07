Saudi Arabia Successfully Issues $12 Billion in International Dollar Bonds

Saudi Arabia has completed its first international dollar bond issue for 2024, amounting to $12 billion. The National Debt Management Center, overseeing government borrowing and public debt, confirmed the successful placement of bonds in three tranches with varying maturities: 6, 10, and 30 years. The oversubscribed offering attracted nearly $30 billion in applications, demonstrating strong investor interest in Saudi bonds. The funds raised will contribute to the kingdom’s fiscal initiatives and economic projects.