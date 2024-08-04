Saudi Arabia’s Humanitarian Aid Contributions Reach $130 Billion

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has provided a record $130 billion in aid relief, making it one of the top three global donors of development and humanitarian aid. The Kingdom’s history of aid dates back to the mid-20th century under King Abdulaziz, beginning with support for flood victims in Punjab in 1950 and establishing a major school in Jerusalem in 1951.

Over the years, 169 countries have benefited from Saudi Arabia’s aid, with Egypt receiving over $32 billion and Yemen over $26 billion. Saudi Arabia has executed over 7,000 humanitarian projects, focusing primarily on development, education, food security, health, and support for displaced persons.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), established in 2015, has since carried out approximately 2,674 projects worth over $6 billion in 99 countries, emphasizing food, education, health, and shelter, irrespective of nationality or country.