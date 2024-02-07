Saudi Crown Prince Inaugurates Rua Al-Madinah Project, Aligned with Vision 2030 Goals

In a significant step towards realizing the goals of Vision 2030, Saudi Crown Prince inaugurated the Rua Al-Madinah project near the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Developed and implemented by Rua al-Madinah Holding Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the project focuses on development, operation, and real estate investment in Madinah.

The project, designed to meet the highest international standards, exemplifies the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Madinah’s transformation into a modern Islamic and cultural destination. As reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the development aims to contribute to the city’s cultural prominence and aligns with Vision 2030’s overarching objectives.

Key features of the project include the addition of 47,000 hotel rooms, with a focus on luxury accommodation. Furthermore, 63 percent of the total land area, spanning 1.5 million square meters, will be dedicated to open and green spaces, enhancing the overall aesthetic and environmental quality.

Rua Al-Madinah will incorporate various transportation hubs, comprising nine bus stops, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles, and underground parking facilities for personal vehicles. This comprehensive approach to infrastructure and transportation aligns with the broader vision of creating a modern and accessible urban environment.

The inauguration underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable development and reinforces its position as a global leader in advancing cultural, economic, and tourism initiatives. Rua Al-Madinah is poised to contribute significantly to the enhancement of Madinah’s appeal as a hub for cultural and Islamic experiences.