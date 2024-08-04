Saudi Royal Reserve Development Sees Over 1.2 Million Trees Planted in 2024

Riyadh: The Kingdom’s Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority has reported the successful planting of more than 1.2 million trees and shrubs in the first half of 2024, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

This initiative is a crucial part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to reintroduce indigenous wild plants into the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed and King Khalid royal reserves. Among the species reintroduced are Sidr, Talh, Arfaj, and Arta, carefully selected to thrive in the reserves’ unique environmental conditions.

Since 2021, the authority has been dedicated to enhancing vegetation cover and reintegrating native flora into these natural habitats. These conservation efforts align closely with the goals outlined in the Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 plan, as reported by SPA.