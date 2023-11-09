Secretary-General Congratulates Morocco over Successful 2030 World Cup Hosting Bid with Spain and Portugal

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated His Majesty King Mohamed VI and the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco on the approval of the joint and sole bid by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup tournament, as announced by FIFA.
The Secretary-General expressed his best wishes for a successful hosting of this edition of the World Cup by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, affirming his confidence in Morocco’s ability to capably host the tournament.

