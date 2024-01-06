The Future of Palestine Must be Decided by the Palestinians

The recent destruction in Gaza stirred the global conscience, prompting the UNSC to pass a resolution on November 15, 2023, aimed at halting the deadly Israeli air strikes. However, Israel swiftly rejected its implementation, continuing a trend of defiance toward approximately 150 resolutions, often with the support of the United States. This contrast in response raises questions about the selective enforcement of resolutions, especially concerning Muslim nations, where defiance often invites swift global intervention, as seen in past conflicts like the first Gulf War after Iraq invaded Kuwait.

The unwavering support of the American administration for Israel has led to a global outcry over the tragic loss of innocent lives in Gaza. The US seemingly accepts Israel’s claims without requesting substantial evidence, excusing its relentless bombardment and abstaining from pushing for an immediate ceasefire.

Despite Israeli assertions, events like the incident at al-Shifa hospital, where evidence disproved Israeli claims, highlight the misinformation propagated by Israel and echoed by Western and some mainstream Indian media. In today’s social media-driven era, truths are harder to conceal, amplifying global skepticism toward Israeli propaganda. This shift in perception is significant, although it comes at the cost of thousands of lives lost, including many children and women.

Discussing the Palestinian struggle necessitates acknowledging the ambiguous stance of neighboring Arab countries. While publicly condemning Israel’s actions to placate enraged masses, these countries prioritize parochial national interests, signalling a lack of genuine Ummah solidarity. Recent incidents, such as the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and subsequent reactions by countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey, underscore the selective enforcement of stances based on national or personal interests. These nations possess the influence to impact Israel’s actions but refrain from decisive action due to various geopolitical concerns and priorities.

Additionally, many Arab and Muslim nations, despite providing humanitarian aid and support to Gaza, exhibit questionable moral grounds for condemning Israel, given their records of human rights violations and stifling dissenting voices. While there may be symbolic gestures of reviewing relations with Israel, these actions fall short of halting Israel’s hegemonic control.

Amidst the ongoing aggression against Gaza, a lack of substantial pressure from Muslim nations, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia might lead Hamas to potentially lose its control. Long-term guerrilla warfare might become Hamas’s only recourse unless greater pressure is exerted on Israel by key regional players.

In this crucial period, the Palestinian Authority (PA) led by President Mahmoud Abbas should align with Gaza, despite strategic differences, to stand united against Israeli aggression. The oppression in Gaza is a war on all Palestinians, necessitating solidarity between factions.

The rightful ownership of Palestine belongs to its people, and reclaiming what has been seized by Israel is non-negotiable. The internationally recognized Palestinian territories, including Gaza, the

West Bank, and East Jerusalem, must remain free from Israeli control. The continuous expansion of illegal Jewish settlements and the Judaization of East Jerusalem must cease to preserve their Arabic and Islamic identity.

Ultimately, the fate of Palestine must be determined by Palestinians, free from external interference or the imposition of favored leaders. Anything less would disregard the fundamental rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.