Unified GCC Visa to Boost Tourism Across Gulf Nations

Doha: A unified Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) visa, similar to the Schengen visa in Europe, is set to be implemented by the end of this year, enhancing tourism across GCC nations. This announcement was made by Qatar Tourism Chairman H.E. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji during a panel discussion titled “From the Gulf to the World: The Future of Tourism” at the Qatar Economic Forum.

The ‘GCC Grand Tours visa’ will allow for multi-entry travel among the six GCC countries: Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. Travelers will enjoy seamless travel and the freedom to spend over 30 days in any of the participating countries.

Al Kharji emphasized the unique hospitality of the GCC region, highlighting Qatar’s plans to enhance its tourism sector. He referenced the success of the 2022 World Cup, which inspired discussions within the GCC to establish the unified visa, and mentioned the “Double the Discovery” collaboration with Saudi Arabia launched in March to promote both countries together.

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, underscored the importance of the unified visa for making travel between GCC countries seamless and developing joint tourism initiatives. Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor Group, noted the rapid growth of the GCC region in travel and tourism, attributing it to the leadership and structured development in each region.