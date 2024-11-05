Uzbekistan Hosts Global Conference on Islam’s Message of Peace and Tolerance

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, kicked off the international conference titled “Islam is a Religion of Peace and Kindness,” gathering over 70 leaders from various international organizations, religious figures, muftis, and esteemed scholars from 22 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and France.

The conference began with welcoming remarks from Uzbek officials, who emphasized the significance of preserving Islamic heritage and promoting tolerance amid contemporary globalization. They highlighted the lasting contributions of renowned Islamic scholars such as Al-Khwarizmi and Imam Bukhari in enhancing global knowledge and spiritual values.

Panel discussions focused on three central themes: the preservation of Hanafi and Maturidi traditions, achieving a balance between religion and secularism, and implementing practical measures to combat extremism.

Participants expressed a strong commitment to fostering peace and mutual understanding. The event concluded in the ancient city of Khiva on October 16, where a final declaration was anticipated.

This conference underscored a collective effort to address modern challenges while reinforcing Islam’s core values as a faith rooted in peace and goodwill.